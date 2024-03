Fabbian strikes late for Bologna to beat Empoli

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Giovanni Fabbian scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Bologna to squeeze past Empoli 1-0 in Serie A on Friday.

Visiting Bologna was on top throughout but could not make its pressure count until the dying seconds when substitute Fabbian followed up to convert after Empoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile failed to hold a fierce shot from Riccardo Calafiori.

The result was a return to winning ways for Bologna, which lost to league leader Inter Milan last week after a run of six consecutive victories.

Bologna consolidated fourth place, four points behind Juventus and six ahead of Roma.

Empoli remained fourth from the bottom, just one point above the relegation zone. It next faces Inter.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer