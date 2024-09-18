Torres, McGuire score as Orlando City beats Charlotte
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a goal in the 52nd minute, Duncan McGuire added a late goal and Pedro Gallese had two saves to help Orlando City beat Charlotte FC 2-0 Wednesday night.
Orlando City (12-10-7) has won three games in a row — all shutouts — after beating both Nashville SC and the New England Revolution 3-0 at home.
Martin Ojeda chipped a one-touch cross to the back post and Torres calmly tapped a volley into the net that gave Orlando City a 1-0 lead early in the second half.
McGuire chipped a shot over goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina to make it 2-0 in the 89th minute.
Charlotte (10-11-8) has lost three consecutive games and is winless in six straight.
Orlando City had 58% possession and outshot Charlotte 12-4.
