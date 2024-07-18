VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fafà Picault scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and Yohei Takaoka had five saves to help the Vancouver Whitcaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Wednesday night.

Picault replaced Ali Ahmed in the 67th minute and put away a header, off a cross played by Sebastian Berhalter, to cap the scoring a several minutes later.

Vancouver (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

Robert Voloder’s own goal — wiping out what looked like a certain goal for Vancouver’s Brian White — gave the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute.

Sporting Kansas City’s Willy Agada scored in the 69th minute to make it 1-1. Daniel Salloi’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka but Agada slammed home the putback into a wide-open net.

Kansas City (6-14-5) had won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Ryan Gauld scored two goals to help the Whitecaps beat Kansas City 2-1 on May 29.

