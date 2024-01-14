MILAN (AP) — The ever-present Felipe Anderson scored to help Lazio beat Lecce 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday as the capital side continued its impressive recent run.

Felipe Anderson netted in the 58th minute of his 126th straight match in all competitions for Lazio.

It was Lazio’s fourth straight victory in Serie A and Maurizio Sarri's side also eliminated city rival Roma from the Italian Cup midweek in a tense quarterfinal.

Lazio moved up to fifth. It was a point behind Fiorentina and one above Bologna after both those sides surprisingly dropped points against relegation-threatened Udinese and Cagliari.

Third-place AC Milan hosts Roma later, with visiting coach Jose Mourinho suspended.

Lazio had got off to a poor start in the league, including a 2-1 loss at Lecce on the opening day of the season.

It had also just managed one point in its past four matches against Lecce.

However, after a mediocre first half, Lazio took the lead when Nicolò Rovella played a through-ball to Luis Alberto, who immediately laid it off for Felipe Anderson to blast into the roof of the net.

Lecce had chances to equalize and should have done so in the 67th minute but Nikola Krstović headed wide of the right post from five yards.

LATE PENALTY

Fiorentina needed a late penalty to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Udinese. M’Bala Nzola fired into the bottom right corner with three minutes remaining after João Ferreira had been penalized for handball.

Fiorentina could have even won the match but Giacomo Bonaventura's strike came off the right post in stoppage time.

Udinese had twice taken the lead through Sandi Lovrić and Florian Thauvin. Lucas Beltrán had netted the first equalizer for Fiorentina before Nzola's penalty.

Udinese was a point above the relegation zone and level on points with Cagliari after Claudio Ranieri's side came from behind to beat Bologna 2-1 and climb out of the relegation zone.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer