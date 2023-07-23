Australian star Sam Kerr remains sidelined with a calf injury after not participating in The Matilda's practice on Sunday.

The striker will be assessed before the last Group B match against Canada.

Australia was able to win their first game without Kerr, 1-0 over Ireland, thanks to a penalty from Steph Catley.

The 29-year-old injured her calf in practice on Wednesday but the absence was not announced until just prior to kickoff on Thursday against Ireland.

“I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve,” Kerr wrote in an Instagram post distributed by the team. “Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now.”

Kerr has 63 goals in 120 international appearances and is coming off a Women's Super League victory with Chelsea.