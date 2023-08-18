How to watch, stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Third-Place Play-Off on TSN

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will wrap up this weekend with Sweden facing co-host Australia in the Third-Place Play-Off and England taking on Spain in the final.

Action begins Saturday with Australia looking to salvage a podium spot in front of their home fans.

“I know we’ve got the support of everyone, I know that they’re still going to come out to the game against Sweden," midfielder Katrina Gorry said after he team's semifinal loss. "I know they’re always going to have our backs, but yeah, it’s just disappointing.

"You never want to do that on home soil.”

Sweden is looking to repeat as third-place finishers, having defeated England 2-1 in the same game in 2019.

Watch and stream Australia vs. Sweden LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca on Saturday with coverage starting at 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30am PT.

Sweden entered the tournament ranked No. 3 and suffered a 2-1 loss to Spain in their semifinal, despite tying the game in the 88th minute.

Olga Carmona put La Roja into the final with her 89th minute goal. Her goal capped a flurry of late scoring that began with Spain taking a 1 -0 lead in the 81st minute on 19-year-old Salma Paralleuelo's second goal of the tournament. The celebration was brief as Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist tied the game in the 88th minute. Carmona then scored the winner 90 seconds later to seal the victory.

Australia was relegated to the third-place match after a 3-1 loss to England in their semifinal, with two late goals sealing their fate.

The Lionesses jumped out to 1-0 lead before Sam Kerr sent the crowd at Stadium Australia into a frenzy. Lauren Hemp would score to restore England's lead and provide the pass for the insurance marker, ensuring England it's place in the final.

“Hopefully this has been life-changing for women’s football in Australia," Kerr said afterwards. “I don’t think this was once in a lifetime. If you bring the product to the show, we’ve proven people will come out and support it. Hopefully we’ll get a few new fans that will stick around.

"Now it is time for funding and all of that stuff to be invested in the game because we’ve shown we can play the game.”

How to watch, stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Third-place game: Australia vs. Sweden

When: Saturday, August 19

Pregame Start Time: Australia vs. Sweden - 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 3:45 a.m. ET/12:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App