Only weeks after spurning an approach from Genoa, David De Gea appears set for Serie A after all.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports Fiorentina is finalizing the signing of the longtime former Manchester United goalkeeper.

De Gea, 33, did not play in 2023-2024 after departing from Old Trafford after 12 seasons.

A product of the Atletico academy in his native Madrid, De Gea made his senior debut in 2009 at 18. After two seasons in the Atleti first team, he signed for United in a £18.9 million transfer in 2011.

During his time at with the Red Devils, De Gea made 545 appearances across all competitions, including 415 in the Premier League. De Gea kept 190 clean sheets. With the club, De Gea won a Premier League title, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2017 Europa League title.

Internationally, De Gea was capped 45 times by Spain from 2014 to 2020 and appeared at a Euro and World Cup.

Di Marzio notes that the team hopes to wrap up the signing