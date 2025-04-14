First-minute goal helps Bournemouth beat Fulham in Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth beat Fulham 1-0 at home in the Premier League on Monday and snapped a six-game winless run.

Antoine Semenyo got the goal in the first minute. The Ghanaian international took a pass from Alex Scott, surged and curled in a left-foot shot.

Semenyo’s first goal in nine games lifted the Cherries above Fulham and into eighth place, keeping alive their hopes of a European place next season.

An open match gave both teams chances after the explosive start.

Evanilson hit the bar after 17 minutes and Tyler Adams also came close, but Fulham keeper Bernd Leno was lively throughout.

The introduction of Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Tom Cairney after an hour boosted Fulham but although it pushed forward in the last quarter it could not find a way past an impressive Kepa Arrizabalaga.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer