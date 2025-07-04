LONDON (AP) — Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape, British police said Friday.

Partey has also been charged on one count of sexual assault, with the alleged offenses taking place from 2021-22.

His lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said he denies all the charges and, “He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

The 32-year-old Partey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 5.

Police said the investigation was opened in February 2022 when it first received a report of rape.

The five rape charges relate to two different women. The sexual assault charge relates to a third woman.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said. “We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.”

Ghana international Partey is a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of last season. He joined the Premier League club in 2020 for 45.3 million pounds ($61.8 million) from Spanish team Atletico Madrid.

He won the Spanish title and the Europa League during his time at Atletico and was part of an Arsenal team that finished runner up in each of the last three Premier League seasons.

