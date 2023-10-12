Could Jack Wilshere be headed to Major League Soccer?

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the Colorado Rapids have been given permission to approach the Arsenal under-18 coach about their managerial vacancy.

The Rapids are partly owned by Stan Kroenke's management group, the majority owners of the Gunners. Colorado has been without a permanent manager since the dismissal of Robin Fraser last month.

An Arsenal academy product, Wilshere, 31, has been back with the Gunners since the summer of 2022 following his retirement from football.

The Stevenage, England native made 125 Premier League appearances for Arsenal over 10 seasons from 2009 to 2018, winning a pair of FA Cups with the team. He also suited up for Bolton, West Ham and Bournemouth, making a combined 182 Premier League appearances.

Internationally, Wilshere was capped 34 times by England and appeared at the 2014 World Cup.

The Rapids were MLS Cup winners in 2010, but have failed to make the playoffs in eight of the 13 seasons since.