Roberto De Zerbi is headed to France.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Italian is set to become manager of Marseille.

The last step before an official announcement, Romano notes, is Marseille paying De Zerbi's exit clause from Brighton.

De Zerbi, 45, stepped down from the Seagulls job this past April after two seasons in charge of the club. The Brescia native had been attached to a number of potential managerial appointments over the past two months including Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

In 2023, De Zerbi led Brighton to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, earning the Seagulls a spot in Europe for the first time in club history. The team finished 11th this past season.

A midfielder in his playing days, De Zerbi had previous managerial stints at Shakhtar Donetsk, Sassuolo and Palermo.

De Zerbi succeeds Jean-Louis Gasset, who took over the team in February following the dismissal of Reno Gattuso.

Marseille finished eighth in Ligue 1 this past season.