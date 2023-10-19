Could Jadon Sancho return to Borussia Dortmund?

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports the England winger's former side is set to offer him an escape from Manchester United in January.

Sancho, 23, has been frozen out from the Red Devils first team after a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. He had arrived at Old Trafford from Dortmund in a £73 million transfer in 2021.

Dawson cautions that any potential move would have to fall within the team's financial parameters.

The South London native originally joined Dortmund from boyhood club Manchester City in 2017. He made 104 Bundesliga appearances across four seasons for the team, scoring 38 goals. He won the DFB Pokal with Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho has not appeared for United since August, having been dropped from the side ahead of a 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sept. 3 with ten Hag slating his performance in training. Sancho responded to the benching by disputing ten Hag's characterization of events on social media.

"Please don't believe everything you read!" Sancho wrote. "I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is to play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."

It is believed that he would be offered a return to the team should he apologize to ten Hag, but Dawson notes that senior players at the club have been urging him to apologize for weeks already with none materializing.

In three seasons with United, Sancho has nine goals in 58 Premier League appearances.

United returns to action from the international break on Saturday with a visit to Sheffield United.