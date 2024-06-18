Ryan Bertrand has called time on his playing career.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea, the 34-year-old right-back played 17 professional seasons coming out of the Blues academy.

"I will be retiring from football," the London native announced live on Sky Sports earlier on Tuesday. "It's been a little while but I get asked a lot of questions - 'When are you coming back, what are you doing?' So, just to make that official I am retiring and very much looking forward to the next steps."

Bertrand did not play last season. He last played in 2021-2022 for Leicester City, making four Premier League appearances. He spent the majority of his career at Southampton, spending seven seasons at St. Mary's and making 214 Premier League appearances for the team.

Having also spent time at Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Reading, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Oldham Athletic, Bertrand finishes his career with 407 Premier League appearances.

Bertrand also won an FA Cup and Europa League in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Internationally, Bertrand was capped 19 times by the Three Lions from 2012 to 2019 and was a member of the squad that went to Euro 2016.