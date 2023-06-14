James Milner is set for a 22nd season in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old utility player has joined Brighton on a free transfer from Liverpool where he spent the past eight seasons.

The Seagulls will be the former England player's sixth Prem team.

“I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton," manager Roberto De Zerbi said. "He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”

Milner appeared in 43 matches across all competitions this past season.

Milner is a product of his hometown Leeds academy and made his Premier League debut for the Whites in 2002 at the age of 16. He went on to suit up for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before heading to Anfield in 2015.

Over his career, Milner has won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and the 2019 Champions League title.

His 619 Premier League appearances are third all-time behind only Ryan Giggs (632) and Gareth Barry (652).

Internationally, Milner was capped by the Three Lions 61 times from 2009 to 2016.