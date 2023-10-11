Luton Town has signed former England winger Andros Townsend, the club announced on Wednesday.

Townsend, 32, had been out of contract since the expiry of his deal with Everton this past June. He had been training with the Hatters for the past weeks.

The deal will take Townsend through January.

“I feel like it’s a good fit and these last couple of weeks have been good for both parties," Townsend said in a statement. "I think it had to be right and I feel over the last two weeks we’ve had a look at each other and done that."

Townsend's recent career has been beset by injury.

The London native has not played since incurring a serious knee injury in a March 2022 FA Cup quarterfinals loss by the Toffees to Crystal Palace. Townsend finished his Everton career with only 21 league appearances in two seasons.

Capped 13 times by the Three Lions from 2013 to 2016, Townsend has previously played for boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Palace.

“He adds more competition at the top end of the pitch – an area we know at this level you need to come out on top in that battle," Luton manager Rob Edwards said in a statement. "He’s also got that bit of magic and hopefully we can get the most out of him. He’s been brilliant and his attitude has been phenomenal. He’s a humble, hard-working individual that we will benefit from having at the training ground on a weekly basis. Young players are going to look up to him and think ‘They are the standards I need to be at’. He’s been impeccable."

In their first-ever Premier League season, Luton sits 17th in the table on four points through eight matches, clear of Burnley in the drop zone by goal difference. The Hatters return to action after the international break on Oct. 21 with a visit to Nottingham Forest.