Ciro Immobile is back in Serie A.

The former Italy striker has joined Bologna on a free transfer from Besiktas.

Immobile, 35, has made 353 Serie A appearances with 270 of them coming with Lazio. The Juventus youth product spent eight seasons at the Biancocelesti, scoring 169 league goals.

In his lone season at Besiktas, Immobile appeared in 30 Super Lig games, scoring 15 goals.

A native of Napoli, Immobile has also spent time at Juve, Genoa, Torino, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Internationally, Immobile made 57 appearances for the Azzurri from 2014 to 2013, scoring 17 goals. Immobile was a member of the Italy team that won Euro 2020.

Former Toronto FC winger Federico Bernardeschi is also expected to join Bologna imminently.