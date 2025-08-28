Jamie Vardy appears set for Serie A.

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett reports the Premier League-winning striker is close to signing with promoted side Cremonese.

Dorsett cautions that Vardy still has other offers back in England and elsewhere in Europe.

Vardy, 38, left Leicester City following 13 years at the club after his contract expired at last season's end.

A native of Sheffield, Vardy made 342 Premier League appearances across 10 seasons for the Foxes, scoring 145 goals and adding 47 assists. Vardy's 145 goals are 14th-most in Premier League history.

Vardy was a member of Leicester's famous 2016 Premier League-winning side.

Internationally, Vardy was capped 26 times by England and scored seven times.

Cremonese finished fourth in Serie B last season and won promotion via the playoff, returning to the top flight for the first time since 2023. They opened their season with a 2-1 upset over Milan.