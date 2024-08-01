Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has died at the age of 60, the League Managers Association announced on Thursday.

Shakespeare had been diagnosed with cancer last December.

"Craig passed away peacefully this morning at home surrounded by his family," his family said in a statement. "Whilst the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle. The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person."

A native of Birmingham, Shakespeare was an assistant to Claudio Ranieri during the Foxes' Premier League title-winning campaign in 2016 before becoming manager of the team in 2017.

As manager of the team, Shakespeare led Leicester to an 11-6-9 record from February to October of that year.

Shakespeare had been reappointed as Foxes assistant manager in the spring under Dean Smith, following the departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

He also spent time in the dugouts at Hull, Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich City.

A midfielder in his playing days, Shakespeare had a 20-year career with stints at Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Grimsby Town.