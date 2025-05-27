Carlos Vela has officially hung up his cleats.

The 2019 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player announced his retirement on Tuesday at the age of 36 after 19 pro seasons.

Vela will stay on with Los Angeles FC, the team he spent the past seven seasons with, as the team's first "Black & Gold Ambassador."

The Cancun native ends his career with a host of LAFC records including games played, goals and assists. He ends his MLS tenure with 78 goals in 152 appearances.

In his MVP-winning season, Vela set the all-time MLS mark for goals with 34 in the campaign. He was a member of LAFC's MLS Cup-winning side in 2022.

“Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career,” Vela said in a statement. “This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in L.A.”

A product of the Arsenal academy, Vela made his senior debut for the Gunners in 2008. After loan spells at Salamanca, Monterrey, Osasuna, West Brom and Real Sociedad, Vela joined Sociedad on a permanent transfer in 2012. He finished his Arsenal career with three goals in 29 Premier League appearances over three seasons.

Vela would spend six seasons in San Sebastian, scoring 54 goals in 184 La Liga appearances. He departed in December of 2017 to become the first Designated Player signing in LAFC history.

Internationally, Vela was capped 72 times by Mexico from 2007 to 2018, scoring 19 goals. He was a part of El Tri sides at the 2010 and 2018 World Cup.