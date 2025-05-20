Pepe Reina is hanging up his gloves.

The Como goalkeeper has confirmed that this season will be his last.

"A very beautiful career is coming to an end, a very full life," Reina told Spanish-language publication Movistar. "I feel very fortunate for what I've experienced. I didn't expect it, but I think the time has come and I feel like bringing it to a close here."

A native of Madrid, Reina is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and made his senior debut for the club in December of 2000.

He signed for Villarreal in 2002 and made 109 appearances for the team over three seasons before a 2005 transfer to Liverpool. Reina would go on to spend eight seasons at Anfield, winning an FA Cup in 2006 and a League Cup in 2012. He won the Premier Legue Golden Glove on three occasions and was named Liverpool's Player of the Season in 2010. After losing his No. 1 shirt to Simon Mignolet, Reina spent 2013-2014 on loan with Napoli, where he won a Coppa Italia, before joining Bayern Munich that summer.

Reina would rejoin Napoli on a permanent in 2015. Following three seasons as the first-choice keeper, Reina joined Milan for two seasons where he would only make five appearances. Following a brief loan spell with Aston Villa, Reina signed for Lazio in 2020. He would rejoin the Yellow Submarine in 2022 and would appear in his 1,000th competitive fixture in 2023.

Joining Cesc Fabregas's promoted side this past summer, Reina made 11 appearances for Como this season.

Internationally, Reina made his senior debut in 2005 and would go on to make 36 appearances for Spain. Though he did not play, he was a member of La Roja's 2010 World Cup-winning squad.