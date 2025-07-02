Federico Bernardeschi's return to Serie A appears imminent.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former Toronto FC winger is close to joining Bologna.

Bologna is owned by Canadian dairy magnate Joey Saputo, who also owns CF Montreal.

The 31-year-old Bernardeschi, along with fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne, had his contract terminated by the Reds on Tuesday. Bernardeschi was the sixth-highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, earning nearly $6.3 million in 2025.

A native of Tuscany, Bernardeschi made 88 league appearances across four seasons for TFC, scoring 25 times.

Bernardeschi is a product of the Fiorentina academy, making his senior debut for the Viola in 2014. After three seasons with the club, he signed for Juventus in a €40 million move in 2017.

At the Old Lady, Bernardeschi won three Scudetti and a pair of Coppas Italia. He made 183 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 times.

Bernardeschi received his first Azzurri cap in 2016 and was part of Italy squads at both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, the latter of which Italy won. He's made 39 England appearances, but none since 2022.

A return to Italy could potentially get Bernardeschi back in the conversation for an Azzurri call-up.