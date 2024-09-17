Adrien Rabiot is back in France.

The 29-year-old midfielder has joined Marseille on a free transfer from Juventus, the club announced Tuesday.

The Paris native had spent the past five seasons with Juventus before the expiry of his contract in June.

Rabiot reportedly had talks with a number of other clubs, including Manchester United, but his contractual requests proved to be an impediment.

A product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy, it's a return to Ligue 1 for the France international. Rabiot made 150 league appearances over seven seasons for PSG from 2012 to 2019, winning five league titles.

During his time at Juve, Rabiot won a Scudetto in 2020 and a pair of Coppas Italia.

Internationally, Rabiot has been capped 48 times by Les Bleus and was a member of the team at this past summer's Euro 2024 in Germany.

Rabiot becomes the latest addition to Roberto De Zerbi's squad, who previously brought in forward Mason Greenwood from United and Canada duo Derek Cornelius and Ismael Kone on permanent deals, as well as Neal Maupay, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Valentin Carboni on loan.