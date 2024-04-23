Olivier Giroud is set to join former France teammate Hugo Lloris at Los Angeles FC.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Milan striker is set to join the team on 18-month deal.

A native of Chambery, the 37-year-old Giroud is Les Bleus' all-time leading scorer with 57 goals in 131 appearances. Giroud was a member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup.

A product of the Grenoble academy, Giroud made his Ligue 1 debut in 2010 with Montpellier before joining Arsenal in a £9.6 million move in 2012. In his final season in France, Giroud was a member of the Montpellier squad that won its first-ever Ligue 1 crown.

At Arsenal, Giroud won three FA Cups and scored 73 goals in 180 league appearances. In the midst of his sixth season at the Emirates, Giroud crossed North West London and joined Chelsea in January 2018. In four seasons with the Blues, Giroud won an FA Cup, the 2019 Europa League title and the 2021 Champions League crown.

For the past three seasons, Giroud has been with the Rossoneri with whom he won a Scudetto in 2022.

In 30 games this season, Giroud has 13 league goals.