Fraser stresses need for unity, hard work and pride as he takes charge of Toronto FC

Toronto FC formally introduced Robin Fraser as its 15th head coach Wednesday, hoping the former TFC assistant coach can lead the club back to its former glory.

The 58-year-old Fraser was a key assistant to head coach Greg Vanney from 2015 to 2019 before leaving Toronto to take over the Colorado Rapids.

Toronto, which missed the Major League Soccer playoffs for the fourth straight season last year, has been without a coach since John Herdman stepped down in late November.

Fraser inherits a squad that is still a work in progress with the club searching for a striker to augment Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Fraser stressed the need for hard work and pride in the jersey.

The club leaves for Spain on Friday to continue pre-season preparations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.