Luc de Fougerolles is set for a loan move to Belgium, TSN sources confirm earlier reports from England.

The 19-year-old Fulham academy product has to sort out his work visa before he can make a move that could spark his first run of professional club starts after his impressive June where he started four games for Canada between the Canadian Shield and Gold Cup.

With Moïse Bombito deciding to rest this summer and not meet up with Canada, de Fougerolles staked his claim to a spot in the middle of Canada's defence. He was assertive and bold in his first run of major international games, notwithstanding misses in penalty shootout losses to Côte d'Ivoire in the Canadian Shield and Guatemala in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Despite making just one senior appearance for Fulham, de Fougerolles had made seven appearances for Canada since committing to the men's program in fall 2023. And his run in Canada's team is what likely convinced Fulham to sign de Fougerolles to a four-year contract extension earlier this month.

But in order to continue battling Bombito and Derek Cornelius for a starting position in Canada's defence, de Fougerolles needs to play key minutes at the senior club level.

He's now on the cusp of a move to a league that continues to be crucial to the development of several Canadians. Jonathan David's European career started with 37 goals for Gent between 2018 and 2020. Tajon Buchanan won the Belgium league title with Club Brugge in 2022. Promise David scored 19 goals as Union Saint-Gilloise won the league title last season. And Nathan Saliba scored in his first appearance for Anderlecht this past weekend.

A native of London, de Fougerolles was eligible to play for Canada through his Canadian father.