Fulham is set to break its transfer record for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Cottagers have reached an agreement with Arsenal for the England midfielder that will see them pay an initial £27 million plus up to £7 million in add-ons.

A native of Croydon, Smith Rowe is a product of the Arsenal academy and made his competitive debut in 2018.

Smith Rowe made 80 Premier League appearances over five seasons with the Gunners, including 13 in 2023-2024. He has 12 Premier League goals with 10 of those coming during the 2021-2022 season.

Internationally, Smith Rowe has been capped three times at the senior level by the Three Lions.

The deal will eclipse Fulham's previous record signing of Cote d'Ivoire midfielder Jean Michael Seri from Nice in 2018 for £27 million.