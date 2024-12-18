Gabriel Jesus scored a hat trick — including a crucial second goal from an offside position — as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to advance to the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Replays showed that Jesus was offside for his goal that made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute at Emirates Stadium, but there is no video review until the semifinals of the competition. The Brazil striker, who had equalized in the 54th, completed his first hat trick for Arsenal in the 81st to give his team a two-goal cushion.

Former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ensured a nervy finish by heading home a cross in the 85th to reduce the deficit.

Jesus had previously only scored one goal in 20 appearances in all competitions this season — and that was also in the English League Cup at second-tier Preston in October.

Arsenal, a two-time winner of the League Cup, last reached the semifinals in the 2021-22 season.

There were two other quarterfinal matches being played Wednesday: Newcastle vs. Brentford and Southampton vs. Liverpool.

Tottenham hosts Manchester United on Thursday.

