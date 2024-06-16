CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Pec had a goal and two assists, Dejan Joveljic added one of each and the Los Angeles Galaxy doubled up Sporting Kansas City 4-2 on Saturday night.

Joveljic scored his 10th goal of the season, unassisted in the 40th minute and the Galaxy (8-3-7) took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

LA took a two-goal lead in the 54th minute when Pec took passes from Joveljic and defender Miki Yamane and scored for a fifth time this season. It was the third assist of the campaign for Joveljic.

Stephen Afrifa scored his first career goal — unassisted in the 66th minute — to pull Sporting KC (3-10-5) within 2-1. The 23-year-old forward has made 13 appearances with two starts in his first two seasons.

The Galaxy moved back ahead by two when Joseph Paintsil took passes from Pec and Yamane and scored in the 75th minute. It was Paintsil's fifth goal of the season. Yamane's assist was his third of the campaign.

Sporting KC again pulled within a goal in the 82nd minute when defender Robert Castellanos used Johnny Russell's second assist this season to score his first goal of the campaign and the third of his career.

Miguel Berry completed the scoring for LA with a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Berry's second goal this season came with assists from Pec — his sixth of the season — and Diego Fagúndez, his third.

John McCarthy had two saves — one in each half — for the Galaxy.

Tim Melia saved six shots for Sporting KC. Melia had four saves in the first half to keep Sporting KC close.

Sporting KC snapped a seven-match losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders last time out.

The Galaxy beat Sporting KC 3-2 on the road in March after trailing 2-0 at the half.

LA takes a 28-26-18 lead in the all-time series, although the Galaxy's victory was just its second in the last eight matches at home against Sporting KC.

Sporting KC returns home to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The Galaxy will host New York City FC on Wednesday.

