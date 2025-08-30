NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pirani scored two goals, Luis Barraza had three saves and D.C. United beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night to snap an 11-game winless streak.

D.C. (4-15-9), which last week became the first team to be eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention, won for the first time since it beat Cincinnati 2-1 on May 31.

New York (13-9-5) had its string of three consecutive wins, and a five-game unbeaten streak, snapped.

Pirani stopped a clearance attempt just outside the 18-yard box and then flicked a shot off the right post to make it 1-1 in the 43rd minute. On the counter-attack, Pirani outraced the defense to a first-touch pass played ahead by Christian Benteke and then flicked a shot inside the back post to give D.C. a 2-1 lead in the 77th minute.

Justin Haak rolled a first-touch shot from the edge of the penalty area inside the right post to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Haak, a 23-year-old defender in his seventh MLS season, scored his second career goal and his first since 2023.

Pirani, a 23-year-old in his third MLS season, had his first multi-goal game of the season and the second of his career. He has six goals this season, tying his career best set in 2024.

United went into the game with the worst goal differential in MLS this season (minus-29).

D.C. United and NYCFC played to a 0-0 tie on May 14.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer