After more than a year on the sidelines, could David De Gea be set for a return to football?

Football Italia reports Genoa is in talks with the former Manchester United goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old De Gea did not play at all last season after the expiration of his United deal that saw him leave the Red Devils after 12 seasons.

The last remaining hurdle to clear for a deal is wages and the two sides appear to be apart on the matter.

A native of Madrid and a product of the Atletico academy, De Gea made his senior debut in 2009 at the age of 18. After two seasons in the Atleti first team, he joined United in a £18.9 million move in 2011.

During his time at Old Trafford, De Gea made 545 appearances across all competitions, including 415 in the Premier League. He kept 190 clean sheets. With United, De Gea won a Premier League title, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2017 Europa League title.

Internationally, De Gea was capped 45 times by Spain from 2014 to 2020 and appeared at a Euro and World Cup.

Genoa is in the market for a new No. 1 following the sale of Spain keeper Josep Martinez to Inter earlier this month.