Genoa midfielder Malinovskyi sustains lower-leg fracture at Venezia

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi sustained a horrific-looking lower-leg fracture during his team's match at Venezia on Saturday.

Malinovskyi attempted to clear a ball near his goal early in the second half when he caught his studs on the turf and his right ankle turned under him.

The 31-year-old Ukraine international was in clear agony as he lay on the field and he was immediately embraced by his goalkeeper.

Most of his other teammates also rushed over and the players had their heads in their hands after seeing the seriousness of the injury, with Malinovskyi’s foot facing the wrong way.

He received swift treatment and was stretchered off the field to applause from the whole stadium.

