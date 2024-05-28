Timo Werner has extended his stay in London.

Tottenham Hotspur announced Tuesday that the Germany forward will return to the club next season on a further loan from RB Leipzig.

The deal includes an option to make the loan permanent.

Werner, 28, joined Spurs on loan in January. He made 13 league appearances, scoring twice and adding three assists. Werner missed the last few matches of the season with a hamstring injury.

It was a second stint in the Premier League for the Stuttgart native, who previously spent two seasons at Chelsea after a £47.5 million move in the summer of 2020. In 56 Premier League games with the Blues, Werner scored 10 goals.

Internationally, Werner has been capped 57 times by Germany, but was not named to their Euro 2024 squad.