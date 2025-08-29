Germany’s Schalke 04 want to sign Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian national team midfielder Ali Ahmed, sources tell TSN, but the Whitecaps and the 2. Bundesliga team have no agreement for 24-year-old.

When reached for comment Whitecaps and sporting director Axel Schuster wouldn’t elaborate on Ahmed’s future.

“We’re aware of the speculation,” Schuster and the club said in a statement. “However, as always, we’ll only comment if and when there’s something official to announce.”

The Whitecaps, currently third in the MLS Western Conference, are priming for a long playoff run.

Schalke 04 are one of Germany’s historic clubs, but the team is now entering its third season outside the Bundesliga, having finished midtable in 2. Bundesliga the past two seasons.

Ahmed’s current deal ends this season, although Vancouver holds a club option in 2026.

Over the past two years, Ahmed has steadily become a fixture out wide for the Whitecaps and a regular starter for Jesse Marsch and Canada. Ahmed has started 10 of his last 12 games for Canada and is seen by Marsch’s coaching staff as an always-ready option to start for the National team.

Ahmed just recently returned to Vancouver’s lineup after missing almost two months with an ankle injury he sustained playing for Canada at the June Gold Cup.

A pursuit of Ahmed as a player to help the seven-time German champions return to the country’s top division would have been another significant move in a summer of significant moves for members of the men’s team, following Tajon Buchanan’s return to Villarreal, Ismael Kone’s loan to Sassuolo, and Jonathan David’s move to Juventus.