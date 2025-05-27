Serie A's longest tenured manager appears to be on his way out.

Fabrizio Romano reports Gian Piero Gasperini has told Atalanta he intends to depart the club.

Gasperini, 67, is out of contract with Roma believed to be his next destination.

A native of the Torino area, Gasperini took the helm of Atalanta in 2016. In his time with La Dea, Gasperini has twice been named Serie A Coach of the Year and led the team to the 2024 Europa League title, only the team's second major honour and first trophy since the 1963 Coppa Italia. Gasperini's Atalanta team has never finished lower than eighth in the table. This past season, the team finished in third and will play in the Champions League next season for a fifth time in seven years.

Prior to joining Atalanta, Gasperini also managed at Genoa, Palermo, Inter and Crotone.

A midfielder in his playing days, Gasperini came out of the Juventus academy and had a 17-year pro career.