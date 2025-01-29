STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a save that kept the momentum going for his team as PSG progressed to the Champions League playoffs.

Often criticized this season, the Italy goalkeeper was inspirational on Wednesday as PSG beat Stuttgart 4-1.

An early goal from Bradley Barcola, combined with Ousmane Dembélé’s hat trick, made PSG's performance impressive. But it was Donnarumma’s diving effort in the 16th minute that defined the course of the game.

PSG was one goal up at that moment, and his save prevented Stuttgart from getting back into the match.

On the right side of the box, midfielder Chris Führich was in a good position to score. He took his chance with a well-taken shot, only for Donnarumma to parry it away with a superb reflex save involving a firm hand.

The save ignited a swift counterattack concluded by Dembélé, who ended any sense of suspense by doubling his team’s lead after only 17 minutes. The France forward added another goal in the 35th and completed his hat trick in the 54th. Barcola had scored PSG’s opening goal in the sixth minute.

Donnarumma remained vigilant after the interval when Stuttgart pushed for an equalizer, thwarting an attacking move in the 49th by tipping a cross away. He was powerless, though, when his teammate Pacho, under pressure, scored an own-goal.

There was a time earlier this season when Donnarumma was no longer guaranteed a starting spot in Luis Enrique’s team. He was even replaced by Matvei Safonov in a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, and his repeated blunders raised doubts about the 25-year-old’s future at the club.

But Donnarumma has turned things round since getting injured mid-December during a league game at Monaco. That night, he took the studs of an opponent and left the pitch with his face bloodied.

Earlier this month, he had already been crucial in helping PSG remain unbeaten in the French league with a couple of brilliant saves in a gritty 2-1 win against Lens.

It was PSG's third consecutive win in the league phase of the Champions League. After a stuttering campaign marred by three defeats, PSG got back into playoff contention after rallying from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Manchester City last week.

