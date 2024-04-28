Gladbach, Union Berlin draw in Bundesliga relegation scrap

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin drew 0-0 for a point each in their bids for Bundesliga survival on Sunday.

Kevin Volland hit the crossbar and the post for visiting Union, which ended its three-game run of defeats but is still waiting to end a five-game winless run.

Union was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019 and had been flying ever higher until this season. The Köpenick-based team was just three points above the relegation zone before Mainz played second-from-bottom Cologne in another relegation battle later.

A Mainz win would leave Union relying on goal difference to stay out of the relegation zone.

Gladbach remained just two points above Union.

Last-place Darmstadt could be relegated later Sunday when it played fellow promoted side Heidenheim.

Three rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

