Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran has signed a contract extension through 2027 with an option for the 2028 season.

The MLS club announced in late October that it was exercising the 2025 contract option on the 24-year-old from Hamilton, who was taken in the second round (31st overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. John’s University.

Gavran earned US$74,868 last season, according to the MLS Players Association.

Gavran has served as backup to veteran Sean Johnson but acquitted himself well when called into action with the 35-year-old Johnson away on duty with the United States or sidelined by injury. The young 'keeper has made 17 appearances and recorded four clean sheets across all competitions since signing with the Toronto first team in August 2023.

"We are very happy to secure Luka's contract extension at this time," Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “As one of our motivated young Canadian talents, we envision Luka continuing to grow within our environment and eventually earning opportunities in international football. We look forward to collaborating with Luka and supporting him in reaching his full potential."

Gavran made his Toronto debut against New York City FC in September 2023, becoming the first goalkeeper in franchise history to save a penalty kick on their first-team debut. He recorded his first Toronto shutout in the 2024 home opener against Charlotte FC last March.

Gavran signed with TFC 2 in March 2022 and went on to make 38 appearances across the 2022 and '23 seasons before signing with the first team.

At collegiate level, Gavran made 48 appearances for St. John's with 25 starts.

As a redshirt junior, he led NCAA ranks in shutouts with 12 and a save percentage of .844. He was named the Big East Goalkeeper of the Year and to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team, the first St. John's player since 2008 to earn All-American recognition.

Gavran, Johnson and TFC 2 'keeper Shafique Wilson are currently in pre-season training with Toronto in Marbella, Spain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.