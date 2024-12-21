BERLIN (AP) — Brazilian goalkeeper Kauã Santos endured a game to forget as his Eintracht Frankfurt was shocked by 10-man Mainz 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Frankfurt had 34 shots at goal compared to nine by the visitor, which played with a man less from the 21st minute after captain Nadiem Amiri was sent off for catching Ellyes Skhiri’s right ankle with his studs.

Santos had already conceded an unfortunate own goal. The 'keeper played out a short pass to Skhiri, who was immediately under pressure from two Mainz players. Skhiri sent the ball looping back toward Santos, who deflected it onto the crossbar, from where it rebounded back off Santos’ arm and in.

Mainz’s Paul Nebel then scored with a deflected shot for 2-0, and Santos was at fault again when a botched pass invited another Mainz attack. Nebel grabbed his second goal in the 58th.

Rasmus Kristensen, who struck the crossbar in the first half, scored Frankfurt’s consolation in the 75th.

Elsewhere, Johannes Eggestein fired promoted St. Pauli to a 1-0 win at Stuttgart, last season’s runner-up.

Union Berlin’s winless run stretched to nine games across all competitions as Bo Svensson’s team slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Werder Bremen.

Holstein Kiel ended its five-game losing run by routing Augsburg 5-1, and Borussia Mönchengladbach won at Hoffenheim 2-1.

There were tributes with silences before all the games for the victims of an attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg the night before.

“There are always more important things than football,” Freiburg coach Christian Günter said before his team faced defending champion Bayer Leverkusen for the late game.

