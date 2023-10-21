BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy scored again in Stuttgart's 3-0 win at Union Berlin while Bayer Leverkusen remained top with a 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Guirassy took his tally to 14 goals in eight games by converting Stuttgart’s first chance in the 16th minute. But the Guinea forward had to go off injured in the 30th. Stuttgart later said it was a left hamstring problem.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa doubled the lead on a counterattack in the 81st, before Deniz Undav completed the scoring with a header in the 88th.

It was Stuttgart’s sixth straight victory and it stretched Union’s losing run across all competitions to eight games.

Union next hosts Italian champion Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Leverkusen stayed top after eight rounds, one point ahead of Stuttgart, thanks to Jeremie Frimpong in a hard-fought win over Wolfsburg.

Facing three Wolfsburg defenders, Victor Boniface dug out a cross for Frimpong to score the opener at the far post in the 13th.

But Leverkusen failed to maintain control after the goal and needed goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to preserve its lead.

The home team equalized through Maxence Lacroix in the 41st after the visitors failed to adequately clear a corner.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent on Florian Wirtz in the 60th and the young Germany midfielder had an immediate impact as he won the ball in front of the penalty area. Frimpong tried pulling it back for Wirtz, but it fell for Álex Grimaldo to score with a deflected shot in the 62nd.

Loïs Openda scored twice as Leipzig won 3-1 at promoted Darmstadt, Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 at Hoffenheim, and Freiburg defeated Bochum 2-1.

Mainz was hosting Bayern Munich later.

