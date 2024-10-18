Guirassy's late goal earns Dortmund a Bundesliga win before Real Madrid test in Champions League

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored late as Borussia Dortmund beat promoted St. Pauli 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday, easing some pressure on the club before facing Real Madrid.

Substitute Jamie Gittens invigorated Dortmund’s attack, beating a defender and crossing for Guirassy to head the winner in the 83rd minute, just five minutes after Eric Smith had equalized with a thunderous strike for the visitors.

Dortmund had dominated from the start but failed to turn possession into chances. St. Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj twice denied Guirassy when it seemed the Guinea star had to score.

Ramy Bensebaini broke the deadlock in the 43rd with a header to Pascal Groß’ cross.

St. Pauli had a goal by Morgan Guilavogui ruled out through VAR for offside in the 30th.

Dortmund next visits Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. The two teams met in last season’s Champions League final, which Madrid won 2-0.

Dortmund was under pressure after losing 2-1 to Union Berlin before the international break. Nuri Sahin’s team now has four wins from its opening seven Bundesliga games.

