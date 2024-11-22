MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane is the quickest player to score 50 goals in the Bundesliga after scoring a hat trick on his 43rd appearance on Friday.

Kane’s three goals – including two penalties – gave Bayern a 3-0 win over Augsburg, stretching the Bavarian powerhouse’s lead to eight points ahead of the rest of the 11th round.

Kane scored 36 goals in 32 league appearances last season, his first for Bayern after joining from Tottenham. It was also the first season since 2012 that Bayern failed to win the title, as Bayer Leverkusen went undefeated to snap Bayern's winning run.

As well as 14 league goals this season, Kane has scored five in the Champions League and one in the German Cup.

Against Augsburg, he had to be patient as Augsburg goalkeeper Nediljko Labrović and his defenders stood firm.

“It was somehow typical Harry Kane,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “It was close in the first half, close, close, close, and then it happens, I think three goals in 15 minutes. Of course, he can do that. But for such a player, I have to say, he had a lot of chances that he could maybe make more of. Then, in an instant, everything is perfect and he can score many goals.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer