BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane says he feels “amazing” after finally winning his first career title at the age of 31.

Despite appearing hungover after Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga win on Sunday, Kane said in an Instagram post on Monday, “It just feels sweet to win the title and the first one of my career.”

Kane had to endure a long wait after a career of runner-up finishes and defeats in finals with Bayern, Tottenham and England. It seemed like an anomaly for a player considered among the world’s best forwards never to have won a trophy.

Bayern’s 11 Bundesliga wins in a row must have factored in Kane’s decision to join the German team from Tottenham in 2023, but his first season in Bavaria coincided with Bayern’s first trophyless year since 2012.

He was dismayed to be suspended from Bayern’s potentially title-clinching game at Leipzig on Saturday, but made his way to the touchline to celebrate with Bayern leading 3-2 in stoppage time. Then Leipzig's Yussef Poulsen scored with the last kick of the game for 3-3, meaning Bayern couldn’t be 100% sure of winning the title.

However, Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw in Freiburg on Sunday removed any doubts with two rounds remaining. Bayern could no longer be caught, meaning Kane could finally sing Queen’s hit “We Are The Champions” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” among other songs with teammates as the champagne flowed at a Munich restaurant.

“What a night last night. What a celebration with the players, with the staff,” Kane said as he turned up for Monday’s training session. “I’m sure everyone’s feeling it a little bit this morning.”

Bayern is to be presented with the trophy after its next game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, when the official celebrations doused by customary beer showers can begin.

Kane’s first chance of winning a title came in 2015 when Tottenham played Chelsea in the English League Cup final, but his team lost 2-0. Tottenham lost another League Cup final in 2021 against Manchester City. Kane lost the Champions League final with Tottenham to Liverpool in 2019, and finished runner-up with Tottenham in the Premier League in 2017.

As England captain, Kane lost the European Championship final to Italy in 2020, then again last year when Spain defeated his team 2-1 in the 2024 final.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Kane said of his first trophy. “I appreciate all the support as always, it never goes unnoticed, and I can’t wait to enjoy these next couple of weeks.”

Though Bayern was knocked out of the Champions League and German Cup this season, Kane will have another chance of a title when Bayern takes part in FIFA’s new Club World Cup tournament in the United States starting on June 14.

“As always we look forward to the next one and we go again and try and get number two,” he said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer