SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane didn’t need to start Bayern Munich’s last game of the Bundesliga to finish as the league’s top-scorer again.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany suggested before the game that the team’s title-winning celebrations had taken their toll when he opted to start Kane among the substitutes for Saturday’s match at Hoffenheim.

The team was presented with the trophy after its win over Borussia Mönchengladbach the previous weekend and 14 of the players, including Kane, continued the party with a quick trip to Ibiza before returning to Munich.

“It’s his first title,” Kompany said of Kane. “Perhaps the week wasn’t as optimal for him as I would have hoped, but it’s normal.”

Bayern went on to finish the season with a 4-0 win. Thomas Müller started in his last Bundesliga appearance for the club and made way for Kane for the last half hour.

Kane set up Serge Gnabry for Bayern’s third goal and completed the scoring with his league-leading 26th.

“It was nice to finish with another goal,” Kane said.

It’s the second consecutive year the 31-year-old Kane has finished as the Bundesliga top-scorer, making him the first player to win the cannon trophy in his first two seasons in the German league.

Kane scored 36 times last season. Nine of his 26 goals were penalties this season.

Both Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick and Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy finished with 21 goals, with Schick needing less time than any other Bundesliga player between goals.

