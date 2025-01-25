BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored for the first time from open play since November and Bayern Munich stretched its Bundesliga lead to six points by winning in Freiburg 2-0 on Saturday.

Bayern profited from defending champion Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw in Leipzig, where Florian Wirtz struck the post three times and the visitors were left to rue Edmond Tapsoba’s late own goal.

Borussia Dortmund ended its four-game losing streak across all competitions in its first game since firing coach Nuri Sahin, but there was little celebration. The 10-man team defended doggedly to preserve a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, which came from two goals down after Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off for Dortmund.

Former Dortmund players Leonardo Bittencourt and Marvin Ducksch scored to draw the visitors level.

Dortmund Under-19s coach Mike Tullberg took interim charge while the club searches for a successor to Sahin.

Stuttgart, last season’s runner-up, lost in Mainz 2-0, and Augsburg enjoyed a 2-0 home win over relegation-threatened Heidenheim.

Bayern lead grows

Kane opened the scoring early with a right-footed shot past Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu after turning inside Philipp Lienhart with a good first touch. It was the England star’s first league goal from open play since Nov. 22, when he also scored two penalties.

Kane had scored only two penalties in the six Bundesliga games since.

Kim Min-jae got Bayern’s second after the break.

Matthias Ginter pulled one back with a header to a corner in the 69th, but it was too little too late from Freiburg.

Bayern's 48 points after 19 rounds is its best return for nine years.

Borussia Möinchengladbach hosted Bochum in the late game.

