Herdman looks forward to another Canadian Championship David vs Goliath matchup

Toronto FC coach John Herdman is looking forward to another Canadian Championship cup tie against a semi-pro side in CS Saint-Laurent.

The Ligue1 Quebec champion advanced Thursday after upsetting Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the game finished tied at 2-2 after regulation time.

Toronto moved into the final eight by blanking League 1 Ontario's Simcoe Country Rovers 5-0 on April 24 at BMO Field

"(It's) exciting That's what cup games are about," said Herdman. "You just don't want to be on the other side of that situation.

"They're an exciting team (CS Saint-Laurent). I enjoyed watching them (Thursday night) A lot of individual talent. Again if we don't get the mentality right in a game like that, you could go there and be in a lot of trouble."

The return leg of the quarterfinal is May 21 at BMO Field.

The other quarterfinals are Atletico Ottawa versus Pacific FC, Forge FC verus CF Montreal and Cavalry FC versus the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps and 2023 runner-up CF Montreal received byes to the quarterfinal.

The Canadian Championship winner hoists the Voyageurs Cup and earns a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the confederation's elite men's club competition.

Preliminary-round games in the 14-team competition were one-offs. The quarterfinals and semifinals are two-legged affairs with the championship game a standalone match.

Canadian Championship Schedule (All times ET)

Cavalry FC (CPL) versus Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS)

May 7: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, 9 p.m.

May 21: At B.C. Place Stadium, Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Atletico Ottawa (CPL) versus Pacific FC (CPL)

May 8: At TD Place Stadium, Ottawa, 7 p.m.

May 29: At Starlight Stadium, Langford, B.C., 10 p.m. ​

Forge FC (CPL) versus CF Montreal (MLS)

May 7: At Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, 11 a.m.

May 22: At Stade Saputo, Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

CS Saint-Laurent (Ligue1 Quebec) versus Toronto FC (MLS)

May 8: At Complexe Sportif Claude Robillard, Montreal, 7 p.m.

May 21, At BMO Field, Toronto, 7 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024