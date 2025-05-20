BILBAO, Spain (AP) — A few weeks ago, Son Heung-min was congratulating former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane for finally winning the first trophy of his career after joining Bayern Munich.

Come Wednesday, Son will have a chance to end his own title drought, and crown a decade of service for Tottenham, when Spurs face Manchester United in an all-English Europa League final in Spain.

“Obviously everyone knows Harry is my best mate, it was a huge honor playing alongside him,” Son said Tuesday in Bilbao. "When he won his first title, we had a chat about his trophy. But he's already on holiday, he doesn't have to text me. Obviously Harry will be the biggest Spurs fan tomorrow. I'm sure he will be supporting us from his holiday.”

Son and Kane teamed up for one of the best attacking partnerships ever in the Premier League, setting each other up for more goals than any other attacking duo in the league.

Kane joined Bayern in 2023 and finally earned his first trophy by winning the Bundesliga this season, and now Son will try to win his first with Tottenham.

“It would be very special, a historic moment," the 32-year-old South Korean said. "I’ve been here 10 years now, and I want (to end the wait for) a trophy. It’s a massive day for the club, for the boys and for me as well. I hope I can repay the fans with a trophy.”

Tottenham hasn't won a title since the 2008 English League Cup.

Son and Kane were together when Tottenham lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool in another all-English decider. Son is the only starter from that match who is still at Tottenham. Ben Davies was an unused substitute in that final.

“Six years ago I played in my first final probably in the professional level, and it was a very nervous moment. It was an exciting moment, yeah, but I was very nervous. I couldn't believe I was in a Champions League final,” Son said. “Six years after, I'm experienced. There are so many different players, also my role changed, now I'm the captain of this club, the leader of the boys and just want the boys to lift this together. It's my dream. Hopefully it will be a day I can't forget.”

Son said he is not seeing the Europa League final as his last chance to win a trophy.

“The future we never know," he said. "The chance that I have now is real. This could be my last chance, this could be another chance. I’m just concentrating on winning the trophy with the boys.”

Son just recently returned from a foot injury, but said he is fit again. He came off the bench against Crystal Palace on May 11 and started against Aston Villa last week.

“Physically I'm ready to go,” he said.

Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou said it was “massive” to get Son back in shape for the final.

“We were a little bit worried when he picked up the injury. We just weren't sure how long he was going to be out for, but he worked so hard to make sure he was back," Postecoglou said. “He's so important to the group, he's so important as a leader, he's such an important figure at this football club. It's a big motivational driver for all of us, including me, to give him a trophy that his career deserves.”

