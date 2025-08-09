KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Hirving Lozano scored a goal and Anders Dreyer found the back of the net and recorded another assist and San Diego FC continued road surge beating Sporting KC 2-0 on Saturday.

It was the fifth straight road win for San Diego (15-7-4) and its eighth road win in its inaugural season. San Diego is 7-2-1 in its last 10 MLS contests.

Pending the outcome of the San Jose, Vancouver FC match, San Diego could end the night by itself atop the Western Conference ahead of Vancouver.

Kansas City (6-13-6) failed to score again against the Western Conference's top teams as it was coming off a 3-0 loss to Vancouver on July 26.

Lozano scored in the 23rd minute after taking a short pass from Dreyer — the league leader in assists — and put it in with a right-footed shot from distance from the center of the box for a 1-0 lead.

In the 70th minute, Dreyer punched a left-footed shot from the center of the box to seal it. San Diego became the first team to reach 50 goals scored in the MLS regular season this year.

