HOUSTON — The Houston Dynamo have rewarded Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Pat Onstad with a front-office promotion and a multi-year contract extension.

Onstad's new title is president of soccer.

The 56-year-old from Vancouver joined the Dynamo front office as general manager ahead of the 2022 season. The former Canadian international goalkeeper was part of Houston’s inaugural team as a player and helped lead the Dynamo to MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007.

On the international front, Onstad won 59 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2010.

Houston has also given technical director Asher Mendelsohn a multi-year contract extension as the club enters its 20th MLS season.

"The club has made tremendous strides since Pat and Asher arrived in Houston,” Dynamo majority owner Ted Segal said in a statement. “Their relentless ambition to sign top-level competitors and build a winning roster and staff is reflected in the sustained success that the team has seen on the pitch in multiple competitions.

"We are excited to continue this journey with them leading the pursuit of bringing another championship to Houston."

Houston set single-season club records last year in points (54) and road wins (eight), while leading the league in average possession (59.2 percent). The Dynamo qualified for the MLS playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than a decade.

In 2023, the Dynamo reached the Western Conference final and won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup to secure its fourth domestic title.

Onstad joined the Dynamo front office after an eight-year stint with the Columbus Crew, where he served as an assistant coach (2014-18) before being promoted to vice-president of soccer (2018-21). He previously was assistant coach with D.C. United from 2011 to 2013 and as chief scout and manager of football partnerships for Toronto FC in 2013.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.