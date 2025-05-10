CHICAGO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored on a first-half penalty kick and Rominigue Kouamé delivered the winner late in the second half as the Chicago Fire won at home for the first time this season with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Kouamé scored in the 86th minute after subbing in for Sergio Oregel in the 81st. It was his second goal in his sixth career appearance. The Fire (4-4-4) had gone 0-4-1 through its first five matches at home.

Atlanta United (2-6-4) never found the net but an own goal by Chicago defender Sam Rogers tied it at 1-all in the 80th minute.

Cuypers scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute and the Fire took a 1-0 lead into halftime. The PK was awarded after a foul on Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk.

Jeff Gal made his first career start and finished with two saves in goal for the Fire. Gal made his league debut last week after starter Chris Brady was sent off with a red card in the 36th minute of a scoreless draw with Orlando City.

Brad Guzan saved six shots for Atlanta United. Guzan had two saves and Gal one in the first half.

Atlanta United leads the all-time series 8-5-3 but has never won at Soldier Field. The club has a minus-9 goal differential and hasn't won on the road this season.

Maren Haile-Selassie had been the only current Chicago player with a goal against Atlanta. He subbed into the match in the 81st minute and notched his second assist this season on the winner, while 21-year-old forward Omari Glasgow collected his first in his 13th career appearance after also entering with Haile-Selassie.

Atlanta United returns home to play the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Fire travel to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.

___

