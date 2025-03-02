LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in the 86th minute to help Los Angeles FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

On the counter-attack, Hollingshead ran onto a loose ball after a failed clearance attempt by NYCFC and blasted a one-touch shot from the right-center of the box to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC (2-0-0). Lloris, who had 12 shutouts last as an MLS rookie last season, has not allowed a goal this season.

New York City (0-1-1) had 51% possession and outshot 11-8.

NYCFC's Tayvon Gray, a 22-year-old homegrown who missed the opener due to a leg injury suffered in the preseason, was force off by an injury in the eighth minute and was replaced by Mitja Ilenic.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer